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From CHAOS to CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE
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16 views • March 25, 2019
Streamed live 25th March 2019
- Ian R Crane on 26th March 2019 at E57 Social Club, 699 Ulster Road South, Birmingham, B14 5EY at 8.00pm
- UK government announced a major military exercise involving 10,000 troops from 13 countries 35 warships, 5 submarines and 59 aircraft on 30 March 2019
- Macron has instructed French military to fire live rounds on the protesters if they feel their lives are threatened.
- Mark Steel court case in Newcastle 28th March website; https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
- Ian R Crane on 26th March 2019 at E57 Social Club, 699 Ulster Road South, Birmingham, B14 5EY at 8.00pm
- UK government announced a major military exercise involving 10,000 troops from 13 countries 35 warships, 5 submarines and 59 aircraft on 30 March 2019
- Macron has instructed French military to fire live rounds on the protesters if they feel their lives are threatened.
- Mark Steel court case in Newcastle 28th March website; https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
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