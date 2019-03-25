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Painted Desert Seed Company - New Property
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7 views • March 25, 2019
This is the land we're moving our farm onto. Taken in February of 2017 at 6700 ft elevation. This is how it looks in the dead of winter. Average summer high temperature, in this part of Arizona, is 89 degrees.
Check our GoFundMe campaign, to help fund our farm move. We've bought the acreage, but still have some setup costs to take care of. Help a veteran!
#PaintTheDesert
https://www.gofundme.com/PaintTheDesert
Check our GoFundMe campaign, to help fund our farm move. We've bought the acreage, but still have some setup costs to take care of. Help a veteran!
#PaintTheDesert
https://www.gofundme.com/PaintTheDesert
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