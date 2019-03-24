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Habakkuk and Fiddler on the Roof
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47 views • March 24, 2019
In years past I found great joy and wonder in the movie version of “Fiddler on the Roof”. Many years later, out of the grace of the Lord, wonder of wonders, I started to live a part of that movie.
What we see in Habakkuk can be hard. But in it there is the magnificent grace and wonder of the Lord. I hope you find the same.
http://kozlowski.org/2019-03-24+1
What we see in Habakkuk can be hard. But in it there is the magnificent grace and wonder of the Lord. I hope you find the same.
http://kozlowski.org/2019-03-24+1
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