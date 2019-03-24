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New Zealand Caller Claims GOVT Has Been Turned Over To UN and Is Ushering In The New World Order
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81 views • March 24, 2019
During a broadcast by UniteAmericaFirst.com a caller called in to inform Americans that New Zealand has been taken over by the United Nations and is ushering in the New World Order.
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