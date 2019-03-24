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Bozeman, MT schools act to reduce lead in school drinking water, F Grade
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186 views • March 24, 2019
March 24, 2019– Mary Greeley News – The state of Montana is working on new rules that would require public schools to test drinking water for lead and remove lead sources, rules that could take effect later this year.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83314
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83314
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