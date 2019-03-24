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Why people are AntiVax
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85 views • March 24, 2019
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci lies his ass off about vaccines during a congressional hearing on Feb 27th, 2019. #AntiVax #Autism #AnthonyFauci
For more information on vaccines:
https://www.naturalnews.com
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/additives.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/side-effects.htm
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For more information on vaccines:
https://www.naturalnews.com
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/additives.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/side-effects.htm
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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