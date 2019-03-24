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LIARS Of 9/11 Exposed
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71 views • March 24, 2019
9/11 has been exposed and the political figures who were in the public light and who failed dramatically in their job were promoted. They all blatantly lied to advance the agenda of the Bush Administration which lead to the fruition of the PNAC document.
Here's the full original version which has been uncensored. This video was first shown on my YouTube Channel...even with all its censorship still has managed over a quarter of a million views.
Here's the full original version which has been uncensored. This video was first shown on my YouTube Channel...even with all its censorship still has managed over a quarter of a million views.
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