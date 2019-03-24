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Venezuela - Facts You Won't Hear from Fake-Stream Media
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55 views • March 24, 2019
IMPORTANT WORLD POLITICS: At least part of the U.K Parliament has a realistic presentation on what's really happening in Venezuela. Look at the real reason Venezuela is financially in ruins even though they have the worlds' largest oil reserves.
Uhh...do you think it just might be the "sanction" that bullies from the north have imposed on them? YES, is the correct answer.
Uhh...do you think it just might be the "sanction" that bullies from the north have imposed on them? YES, is the correct answer.
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