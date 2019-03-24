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Earthquakes Continue to shake southwest Montana, M 3.2
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43 views • March 24, 2019
March 24, 2019– Mary Greeley News – This morning according to the USGS there was a M3.2 earthquake 25km ESE of Seeley Lake, Montana. It was near Shoup Lake Lane. Nearest town is Ovando about 6 miles to the south. Missoula Montana is about 38 miles to the southwest.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83302
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83302
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