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EU, Syria and others Rightfully Condemn Trumps' Stance on Golan Heights
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12 views • March 24, 2019
Trumps' erroneous declaration of support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights is against the UN, international law, and decades of recognition by Europe and the middle east that the territory has been, is now, and will hopefully remain Syrian. What do you expect from a president who is supporting an un-elected puppet as president of Venezuela (installed by Washington)....and is ready to take over their oil. What kind of reckless and lawless planet are we living on? Disgraceful !
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