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Trump selittää Twitterin käyttöä 23/3/2019 - Valtamedia on niin epärehellinen, että se ei raportoi faktoja
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4 views • March 24, 2019
www.valeuutisia.fi
Trumpin 2020 kommunikoinvastaava:
"[Vale]valtamedian Trump-uutisoinnista 90% on negatiivista"
"Joka kerta kun Trump tviittaa, tviitin näkee "Super Bowlin kokoinen" määrä ihmisiä
Trumpin 2020 kommunikoinvastaava:
"[Vale]valtamedian Trump-uutisoinnista 90% on negatiivista"
"Joka kerta kun Trump tviittaa, tviitin näkee "Super Bowlin kokoinen" määrä ihmisiä
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