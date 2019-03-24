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Christ in the Constitution?
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18 views • March 24, 2019
Is the U.S. Constitution a Christian document? If so, then why doesn't it acknowledge Jesus Christ as the foundation of the American government? The Constitution is described as the "Supreme Law of the Land." Does that make it superior to God's Law? These are dilemmas posed by a caller to The Narrow Path radio program, hosted by Steve Gregg.
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