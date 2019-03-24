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Flat Earth Disinformation Agents
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234 views • March 24, 2019
In the past 4 years, the term "Flat Earth" has shown a drastic exponential growth in Google trends, going from a mere few thousand results to tens of millions currently. The following presentation explores the reasons behind this sudden explosion beginning in late 2014, and the various figure-heads online who compose this blossoming Flat Earth community.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
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