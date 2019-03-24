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Mark Rutte, MH 17 and 198 dead Dutchmen
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104 views • March 24, 2019
With the explosion of the Russia-collusion-hoax in the USA, also the European Russia-hoaxes explode: the Skripal-hoax in GB and the MH 17-hoax in The Netherlands. They are all part of a NWO-'master-plot' of demonisation of Russia with the aim of starting a third world war.
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