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Beto Supports 3rd Trimester Abortions
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148 views • March 24, 2019
Now that Beto O'Rourke has announced his 2020 presidential bid, he's already starting campaigning. In Cleveland Ohio, at his speaking event Beto endorsed 3rd trimester abortions after reporter Millie Weaver ask him what his stance was.
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