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Golan Heights Recognition Provokes Middle East Tensions
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37 views • March 24, 2019
Trump stating that he personally recognizes Israels' sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights, does NOT make it valid or legal in any way. It's against the UN and other international law. Netanyahu is up for re-election next month and is struggling with support. This nod by Trump on the Golan Heights could be a feather in Netanyahus' cap as the Israeli people love occupying other peoples' land.
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