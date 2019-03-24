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The Epic Saga of a Smart Meter Opt-Out
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649 views • March 24, 2019
This is what you can expect in Texas (and likely some other states) if you want a smart meter removed from your meter box.
What the power company made Melisa and Aaron go through, including weeks of wasted time and money...is at least unconscionable, and more likely harassment, extortion and damage to property.
I personally told the installer that I wasn't accepting the new meter when he arrived unannounced to put one of these "smart meters" in my meter box. He understood and he left.
What the power company made Melisa and Aaron go through, including weeks of wasted time and money...is at least unconscionable, and more likely harassment, extortion and damage to property.
I personally told the installer that I wasn't accepting the new meter when he arrived unannounced to put one of these "smart meters" in my meter box. He understood and he left.
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