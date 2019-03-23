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Why (and if) people died in #Christchurch
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42 views • March 23, 2019
WildNews.us – Massive cover up of what really happened at Christchurch – Silicone Valley purges any independent evidence from the Internet – Rwanda is a first country to create a nationwide DNA database – Silicone Valley’s ultra-wealthy buy doomsday bunkers in New Zealand – Rich people and politicians look at New Zealand as a safe haven – Population control: Is it a tool of the rich? – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez latest climate fix: no children for you --
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