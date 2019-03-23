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A Review of "The Best of Enemies"
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7 views • March 23, 2019
What happens when you ask a Ku Klux Klan leader and a black activist to work together in 1970s North Carolina? Something like throwing gasoline on the fire? Well, not exactly, but you will see burning gasoline and more importantly, people changing for the better — even profoundly — in "The Best of Enemies."
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Music credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
Photo and Audio clip: Fair Use
Visit http://WaitTilYouHearThis.com
subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/user/WaitTilYouHearThis
Music credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
Photo and Audio clip: Fair Use
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