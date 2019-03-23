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Longevity Secrets of the Naked Mole Rat
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22 views • March 23, 2019
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The naked mole rat is the longest-living rodent known, and can live up to 16x longer than regular rats. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. They are immune to environmental chemicals, they don't feel pain when being burnt with acid and in their natural habitats they are immune to cancer.
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The naked mole rat is the longest-living rodent known, and can live up to 16x longer than regular rats. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. They are immune to environmental chemicals, they don't feel pain when being burnt with acid and in their natural habitats they are immune to cancer.
If you enjoy this show please like, subscribe and share it with people you love to help spread the word.
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