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Full Show - 50 Hours To Midnight: The Last Stand For Free Speech - 03/22/2019
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581 views • March 23, 2019
Big Tech and the fake news media are pulling out all the stops to censor Infowars like never before. Fight back by watching and sharing our 50-hour Save the First Amendment - Stop Big Tech Censorship emergency broadcast containing exclusive reports, special guests and devastating intel the Deep State is determined to block! Today’s guests include journalist and social media savant Tom Pappert, trend forecaster Gerald Celente, health expert Mike Adams, and Navy Veteran Jack Posobiec.
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