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Wallace: 'Too early to tell' if Mueller report clears Trump
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3 views • March 23, 2019
A senior Justice Department official tells Fox News that special counsel Robert Mueller is not recommending any further indictments in the Russia investigation; reaction from 'Fox News Sunday' anchor Chris Wallace, 'The Daily Briefing' host Dana Perino and 'The Five' co-host Juan Williams. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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