© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Jefferies Exposed As A Lying Scumbag
Follow
0
Share
Report
396 views • March 23, 2019
Jim Jefferies was caught on hidden camera heavily editing Jewish-Australian military veteran Avi Yemini while discussing the terror attack in New Zealand. Alex explains this is typical of the fake news media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.