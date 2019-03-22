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AG: America Great When No Corporation Is Greater Than The People
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178 views • March 22, 2019
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry gave a statement on the current power of corporations and what may lie ahead for Big Tech. Gerald Celente joins Alex to discuss solutions as America wakes up to Big Tech tyranny.
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