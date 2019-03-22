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10 Simple Experiments with Pressure for Kids
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6 views • March 22, 2019
This video features 10 simple pressure experiments that can be replicated at home!
1. Compressing Water Vapor
2. Fire Syringe
3. Hover Disc
4. Levitating Ping Pong Ball
5. Dry Ice Explosion
6. Cartesian Diver
7. Crush a Can with Pressure
8. Make a Simple Air Gun
9. Alka Seltzer Rockets
10. Matchstick, Hardboiled egg, Vase trick
1. Compressing Water Vapor
2. Fire Syringe
3. Hover Disc
4. Levitating Ping Pong Ball
5. Dry Ice Explosion
6. Cartesian Diver
7. Crush a Can with Pressure
8. Make a Simple Air Gun
9. Alka Seltzer Rockets
10. Matchstick, Hardboiled egg, Vase trick
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