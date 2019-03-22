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The Goodness and Grace of God (Pt.1)
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2 views • March 22, 2019
God is good and because He is good He defines and demonstrates His goodness to repentant sinners in providing the good news of Jesus Christ. Listen and learn how important this truth is for us today and what our response should be to it.
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