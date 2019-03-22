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Pope Supports Sex Change Treatments for Children
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60 views • March 22, 2019
Leo Zagami joins from Italy to talk about the chain reaction of mindless violence that is triggered by open borders and terrorist attacks like the recent school bus attack. And, why is the Pope supporting dangerous hormones and drugs supplied to pre-pubescent children?
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