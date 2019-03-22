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Coming Civil War: General Warns of “Cancer of Identity Politics”
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22 views • March 22, 2019
A retired US Army General warns that identity politics is cancer. Will the divide-and-conquer politics of the Democrat Party, most clearly seen in talk of reparations, bring civil war? And why did the Civil War happen in 1860’s and not 30 years earlier?
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