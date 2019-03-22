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Full Show- College Free Speech? Schools Are Indoctrination Camps
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109 views • March 22, 2019
Will President Trump’s Executive Order bring freedom to universities? There is an institutional bias against all forms of freedom & most students leave as indentured servants. Then, how do societies collapse? Gradually, then suddenly. The accelerating attacks on 1A are another indication that an actual Civil War is coming and the date has been published by globalists. And, Leo Zagami on terrorism and the Pope’s endorsement of grooming children with hormones and indoctrination.
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