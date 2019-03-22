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When Will “Feminists” Replace Pussy Hats with Hijabs
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31 views • March 22, 2019
Some NZ women are wearing hijabs to show solidarity with Muslim victims and saying they feel it takes courage to wear a hijab in NZ. Try taking one off in Iran, Saudi Arabia. And when, not if, will Pelosi, Dems, and feminists wear them instead of pussy hats?
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