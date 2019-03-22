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The Pros and Cons of Predictive Policing
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77 views • March 22, 2019
If you had a magic computer that could predict when crimes would take place, would you use it? Would you share it with the police so they could prevent people from becoming victims? Well, believe it or not, the police have such a system and have been exercising it to great effect. The technology and processes behind it is called “Predictive Policing” and it is a very controversial trend spreading across the USA.
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