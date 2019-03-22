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Pranayama Deep Breathing Meditation
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110 views • March 22, 2019
The following is an instructional video showing how to do proper, effective Pranayama breathing, and how to use this practice to achieve states of deep meditation. To learn much more about the benefits and how to perform these techniques please also see the following video/article, "The Most Important Thing in Your Life": https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/01/the-most-important-thing-in-your-life/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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