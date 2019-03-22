© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRACTILONGA The Práctica in Brisbane
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • March 22, 2019
OPEN TANGO PRACTICA
Greatest Tango Selection, Great Floor and Great Atmosphere!
Join us every Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at our Woolloongabba Studio!
45 Balaclava Street Woolloongabba 4102, Brisbane
Greatest Tango Selection, Great Floor and Great Atmosphere!
Join us every Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at our Woolloongabba Studio!
45 Balaclava Street Woolloongabba 4102, Brisbane
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.