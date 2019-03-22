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BREXIT Delayed ... Let The CHAOS Commence! 🤣
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0 view • March 22, 2019
Streamed live 22nd March 2019
Authorities in New Zealand don't want livestreams regarding shooting to be circulated
Brighteon is under pressure from the N Zealand Government to remove videos that make any comment on the shootings
No reports to say 5G is safe.
France and The Netherlands have lost control of their countries
2010 UK debt just over £700 million, debt is now nearly £2 trillion owed to private banks
We need to adopt the model of what North Dakota has done since the early 1920's
Authorities in New Zealand don't want livestreams regarding shooting to be circulated
Brighteon is under pressure from the N Zealand Government to remove videos that make any comment on the shootings
No reports to say 5G is safe.
France and The Netherlands have lost control of their countries
2010 UK debt just over £700 million, debt is now nearly £2 trillion owed to private banks
We need to adopt the model of what North Dakota has done since the early 1920's
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