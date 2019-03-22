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Supersoldier Interview With John Stormm (August 10, 2014)
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95 views • March 22, 2019
From the Supersoldier Talks, with James Rink hosting, and interview with 1st Generation "supersoldier", John Stormm. Inducted into MKULTRA 1953 - 1978, as a remote viewer, spy, assassin. Contains the early history of MKULTRA as it happened in Rochester, NY where the old "Manhattan Project" left off at Bldg.400. Names, dates, places in history that you all may know, but not quite this intimately.
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