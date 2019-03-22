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Will The Netherlands be great again after all?
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225 views • March 22, 2019
In a stunning development, Forum for Democracy came out of nearly nothing to become the de facto most powerful party in The Netherlands. Now this one question dominates the country ruled and governed by pedophiles and child traffickers: is he for real or a controlled opposition shill, just like Geert Wilders -who lost heavily?
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