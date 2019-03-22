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Illegal Immigration Emergency: Thousands Released From Custody, System On Brink Of Shutdown - War Room Full Show
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386 views • March 22, 2019
Today’s War Room features many great guests as Infowars kicks off it’s 50 hour emergency broadcast. Ali Alexander talks about his documentary Importing Ilhan, Julia Song talks about the arrest of a former Brazilian President and a Media Matters reporter that harassed her, Carpe Donktum shows us the latest censored video on Twitter and Alessandra Bocci reveals a major story from Italy ignored by American media.
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