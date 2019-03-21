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Severe flooding Nebraska and Iowa Nuclear Power Plant Threatened
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44 views • March 21, 2019
At 7 a.m. Thursday, the river depth at Rulo was 27.81 feet. The river isn’t expected to fall below 17-foot flood stage until sometime in April, according to the weather service forecast.
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