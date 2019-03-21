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Paul Joseph Watson - The Collapse Of Western Civilization
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180 views • March 21, 2019
Paul covers this topic in such a straight-forward no nonsense way, that even many naysayers are likely to wake up. Drawing parallels of what is becoming western societies "norms", and the behavioral shifts of past fallen nations...it's easy to connect the dots and see the path western society is heading...and it's NOT good. This 12 + minute video is one of many warning calls alerting us to the iceberg ahead.....while there is still time.
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