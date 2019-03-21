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Ali Alexander Talks Importing Ilhan Omar
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27 views • March 21, 2019
Ali Alexander joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss his newest documentary ' Importing Ilhan' and his growing concern with the growing influence of fundamentalist Islam in America.
https://culttture.com/importingilhan/
https://vimeo.com/323349755
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-erupts-after-fox-news-host-jeanine-pirro-kicked-off-air-after-attacking-ilhan-omar/
https://www.infowars.com/tlaib-blames-islamophobia-for-ilhan-omar-criticism/
https://culttture.com/importingilhan/
https://vimeo.com/323349755
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-erupts-after-fox-news-host-jeanine-pirro-kicked-off-air-after-attacking-ilhan-omar/
https://www.infowars.com/tlaib-blames-islamophobia-for-ilhan-omar-criticism/
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