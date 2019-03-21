© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Media Ignores Children Nearly Burned To Death By Migrant Bus Driver
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 21, 2019
Alessandra Bocchi @alessabocchi remotes in from Italy to update Owen Shroyer on The War Room about the Senegalese migrant who almost burned a bus full of children to death.
https://www.infowars.com/italy-migrant-sets-bus-full-of-children-on-fire-as-part-of-pro-refugee-protest/
https://europe.infowars.com/germany-migrants-deportation-suspended-after-suicide-threat-protests/
https://www.infowars.com/italy-migrant-sets-bus-full-of-children-on-fire-as-part-of-pro-refugee-protest/
https://europe.infowars.com/germany-migrants-deportation-suspended-after-suicide-threat-protests/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.