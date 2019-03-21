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Firearms: Right or Responsibility? Pastor Ted R. Weiland
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60 views • March 21, 2019
Pastor Ted R. Weiland joined me today to talk about his book BIBLE LAW vs THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION. Why do Americans and Christian have a Constitutional love affair? Is it because we have been told repeatedly that it’s the greatest document ever written and that it was based on Biblical principals? Was it, or have we been had? Listen Live every Saturday at 9 AM PST on TFRLIVE.COM
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