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George Noory: Globalists Fear Patriots’ Influence On Social Media Platforms
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245 views • March 21, 2019
Patriots have gained influence due to the use of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Even President Trump uses Twitter to reach the public daily. George Noory joins Alex to discuss the future of America and internet freedom.
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