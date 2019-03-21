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Patriots Unplug From Big Brother In Search Of Free Speech
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554 views • March 21, 2019
Many people are now cutting the cord with cable companies as the reality of big brother tracking comes right into your living room. Tom Pappert joins Alex to discuss how patriots can take back control of their entertainment.
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