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Democrats refuse to give 'overwhelmed' DHS additional funding for border
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1 view • March 21, 2019
The Department of Homeland Security is struggling to secure the border as more illegal immigrants are expected to arrive next month. Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) talks with FBN's Lou Dobbs on the ongoing battle with dems about the crisis at the border and how the Supreme Court ruled that the federal government can detain immigrants with past criminal records, even if they have been previously released.
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