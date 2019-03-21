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Trump says the public should see the Mueller report
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11 views • March 21, 2019
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) discusses how President Trump told reporters that he wants special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia probe to be made public. Rep. Biggs also discussed how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling for Democrats to stop trying to impeach the president.
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