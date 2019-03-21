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Mr. Reagan Releases Identity Of AOC’s Secret Handler
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670 views • March 21, 2019
Mr. Reagan, the YouTube personality that exposed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's casting call response that led to her running for office in New York, joins Alex Jones to drop another bombshell and release to true identity of the openly socialist representative's secret handler behind the political scenes.
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