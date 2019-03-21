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Gosnell Predicted Northam’s Infanticide, “Comfort Care”
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24 views • March 21, 2019
Phelim McAleer on how the debate over late term abortions was already tried in court. The courtroom drama, GosnellMovie.com, taken from actual transcripts of the trial of Kermit Gosnell covered the key issues at the center of the abortion — late term abortions and the hypocrisy of the “women’s health” argument.
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