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Major New Zealand Bookstore Bans Sale Of Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life
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The modern equivalent of book burning is alive and well after it was revealed that a major bookstore in New Zealand has banned sales of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life as a response to the Christchurch mosque massacre.
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