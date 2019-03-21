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Lucifer's Revenge and Genesis 6 -Gary Wayne
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240 views • March 21, 2019
Today Gary Wayne author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy joined me talk about his book and why it is subtitled; How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Mankind. It details the role of modern-day Nephilim in Satan’s plan to install the Antichrist at the End of Days. Are we in the End of Days? Where will the Anti-Christ come from? Was there a race of Day 6? Listen Live every Saturday at 9 AM PST on TFRLIVE.com
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